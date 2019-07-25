Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,712 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 374,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,940. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.37.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 57,124 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $2,878,478.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,840. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.