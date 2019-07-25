Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 395 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 73,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 262,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,902,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,007,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,058,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In related news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $470,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $160.40. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

