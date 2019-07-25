Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Attraqt Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of RYTM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 92,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a current ratio of 18.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Der Ploeg Leonardus H.T. Van sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

