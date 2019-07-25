Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $42.16 million during the quarter.

RELL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.