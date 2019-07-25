Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ring Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 213,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,468. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,616.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Myron Mccabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,670,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,933.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $300,850 over the last three months.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

