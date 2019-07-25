Rivetz Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $531,114.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00289772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.01663319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00119833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Rivetz’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

