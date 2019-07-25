Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 270 by UBS Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 270 price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 263 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 280.50.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.