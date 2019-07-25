Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $182,400,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,598,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 629,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,780 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,249.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 166,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 161,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 1,661,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,184,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

