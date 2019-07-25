Rockland Trust Co. Has $408,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 127,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,318,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.15.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 160,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,607. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.20.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.