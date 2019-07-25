Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,593 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 119,559,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,640,372. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $547,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.64.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

