Rockland Trust Co. Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 475,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

