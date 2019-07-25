Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY19 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

ROK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.35. 93,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,324. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $141.46 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In other Rockwell Automation news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Laszkiewicz sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $41,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 613 shares of company stock worth $99,284. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 752,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,065,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

