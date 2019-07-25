Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,278,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,192,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $370.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $385.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

