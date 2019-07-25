Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ROSYY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.95. Rostelecom OJSC has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

