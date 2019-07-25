Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 10.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Donaldson by 33.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $49.68. The stock had a trading volume of 325,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,796. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.27 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $689,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,256.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

