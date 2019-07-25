Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 590 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 4.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 230.8% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

KO traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,499,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,766,177. The company has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

