Royal Bank of Canada Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $52.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $40.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 8,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.