Royal Bank of Canada Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $300.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RPC from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $273.11.

ServiceNow stock opened at $297.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,486.05, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total value of $472,494.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,010,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,322 shares of company stock worth $32,554,009 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $937,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,036,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $748,484,000 after acquiring an additional 630,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

