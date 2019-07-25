Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $18.53. 3,220,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,708. ABB has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,075,000 after purchasing an additional 175,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after purchasing an additional 211,015 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,366,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,263 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1,878.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,324,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,992,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,614 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.