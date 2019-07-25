Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 61.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 401,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,630,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,370,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Pujol sold 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $529,978.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,834 shares of company stock worth $3,075,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $113.02. The stock had a trading volume of 178,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,186. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $133.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

