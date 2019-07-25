Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10, Morningstar.com reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

RUSHA stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $36.85. 4,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,064. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

