Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 536,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,202. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 319,577.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 342.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $35,964,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5,219.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 913,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 896,633 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $8,795,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.