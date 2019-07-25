SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.0691 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $169.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.01171213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00271493 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005987 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004747 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004988 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

