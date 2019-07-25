salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,972,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 625,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,655,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,942 shares of company stock worth $53,343,721. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.01. 358,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.89. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $4.00 target price on GameStop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

