salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,017,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

CRM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 329,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,723. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $113.60 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.89.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,655,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $996,531.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,942 shares of company stock worth $53,343,721. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

