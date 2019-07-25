Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 181.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 148.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.75. 8,602,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,332,731. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

