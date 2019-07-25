Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $555,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,346. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

