Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,481,000 after purchasing an additional 239,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,661,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,978,424. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

