Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 49,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,501. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

