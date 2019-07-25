Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.1% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $219.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.46.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $212.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

