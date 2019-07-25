Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 3,200 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after acquiring an additional 448,325 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,037. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.57. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $2,602,845.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $136.36.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

