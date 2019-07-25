Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 22,467,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,294,000 after buying an additional 2,039,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,233,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,862,000 after buying an additional 175,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 47,594.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after buying an additional 2,379,716 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sanofi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after buying an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sanofi by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 867,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,059. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

