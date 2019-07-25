Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 640,120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,849,000 after acquiring an additional 581,108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,673,000 after acquiring an additional 517,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,427,000 after acquiring an additional 342,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,962. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.