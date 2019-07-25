Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys Shares of 1,634 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, April 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $103.21 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

