Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 115,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.