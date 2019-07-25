Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,399. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $698.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

