Schwab Charitable Fund Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,765,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,516,000 after purchasing an additional 463,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.00. 48,534,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,173,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.30. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $301.44.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.