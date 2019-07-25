Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after buying an additional 3,494,456 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,434,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 710,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,979,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,508,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $72.05. 19,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $72.45.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

