Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,665. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

