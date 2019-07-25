Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI) Insider Buys £27,500 in Stock

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI) insider Kenneth Ford acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,933.62).

Shares of SDI stock opened at GBX 53.20 ($0.70) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Scientific Digital Imaging plc has a twelve month low of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80). The company has a market cap of $51.71 million and a P/E ratio of 28.00.

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

