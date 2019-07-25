Scout Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 194,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $65,054,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after purchasing an additional 676,123 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Robert Half International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 561,556 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,107,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,161,000 after purchasing an additional 554,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,892,000 after purchasing an additional 450,686 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Nomura raised their target price on Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

