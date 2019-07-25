Scout Investments Inc. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,519 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 27,609.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,981,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,971,106 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,229,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,897,000 after buying an additional 92,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,990,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 507,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $300.13. 902,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,689. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.07.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

