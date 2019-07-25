Scout Investments Inc. Has $14.72 Million Stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Monro worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.99. 833,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CL King reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

