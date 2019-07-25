Scout Investments Inc. Has $17.30 Million Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of Aspen Technology worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from C$2.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 8,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,019,984.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 44,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $5,339,152.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,577 shares in the company, valued at $27,149,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,597 shares of company stock worth $8,580,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,546. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $136.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 76.36%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

