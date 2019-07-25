Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 21,242 Shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of ICU Medical worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,110.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.79. The stock had a trading volume of 109,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.28. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $210.94 and a twelve month high of $321.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $330.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

In other ICU Medical news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $59,446.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,529.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,056 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

