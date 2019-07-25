Scout Investments Inc. Sells 11,612 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.32. 846,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,203. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.90. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

