Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,278 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 109.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 168,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 150.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

In related news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $428,056.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan J. Salvatore sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $87,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,512. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,628. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.65. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

