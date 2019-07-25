Scout Investments Inc. Sells 6,178 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Lamar Advertising worth $18,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 209,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,850. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

