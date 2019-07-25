Scout Investments Inc. Sells 731,249 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 78.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 731,249 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 1,798,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

