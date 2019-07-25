Scout Investments Inc. Sells 75,820 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,820 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $106,236,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 37,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.86. 517,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $206.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 281.55% and a net margin of 29.38%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $600,263.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at $42,231,097.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $27,854,940. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $189.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

